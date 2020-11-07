Gators defense falters early, regressing against Georgia

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

It didn’t take long for Florida’s defense, led by Todd Grantham, to regress in a demoralizing way from its strong showing against Missouri.

After Evan McPherson’s kick-off gave Georgia the ball on the 25-yard line on the opening drive of the game, the ‘Dawgs’ offense dialed up a perfect play call from the jump.

LIVE UPDATES::Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville

How to watch:No. 8 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream

Georgia running back Zamir White took the handoff 75 yards for the game’s opening score on the first offensive play of the afternoon, giving UGA a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the action.

Any hopes the Gators had of evening the score on their first drive were squandered by a three-and-out, and Georgia’s offense subsequently regained possession inside UF territory with a chance to take a double-digit lead with more than 12 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Gators, currently ranked No. 8 in the Amway Coaches Poll, improved to 3-1 win a 41-17 rout of Missouri. Kyle Trask continued his excellent season with a four-touchdown-pass performance, two to receiver Kadiarius Toney.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, ranked No. 5, are now 4-1 following a 14-3 win over Kentucky. Zamir White got the ground game going for Georgia, rambling for 136 yards and a touchdown.