Florida Gators close to full strength as game kicks off

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida received some positive news prior to kick-off for a change when it came to the list of available players.

On top of Tuesday’s announcement that the Gators hadn’t received a positive COVID-19 test in the week following the team’s return to the field, UF defensive backs Marco Wilson, Donovan Stiner and Shawn Davis were available for Florida's contest with SEC East rival Georgia.

Florida’s offensive line received a boost, too, with Ethan White’s season debut.

The sophomore underwent knee surgery in preseason camp, and UF coach Dan Mullen at the time said it wouldn’t keep White out all of 2020, which rang true Saturday.

As to the unavailable players, the Gators announced at kick-off they’d be without two consistent contributors, defensive back Trey Dean and defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries, in addition to the absences of Kahleil Jackson, Ethan Pouncey, Isaac Ricks, Mordecai McDaniel, William Sawyer, Austin Perry, Hayden Knighton, Josh Tse and Lucas Alonso.

The Gators, currently ranked No. 8 in the Amway Coaches Poll, improved to 3-1 win a 41-17 rout of Missouri. Kyle Trask continued his excellent season with a four-touchdown-pass performance, two to receiver Kadiarius Toney.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs, ranked No. 5, are now 4-1 following a 14-3 win over Kentucky. Zamir White got the ground game going for Georgia, rambling for 136 yards and a touchdown.