Andreu's Analysis: Gators have a chance to make a statement

Coming into this game, everyone should be able to agree on two things:

1. If the Gators are going to be a championship team, a championship program, they're going to have to get past the Bulldogs, who have owned them the past three seasons. So, they need to win this game or the season's No. 1 goal disappears.

2. If the Gators are ever going to get past the Bulldogs, this is the year. Georgia is great on both lines of scrimmage and has a dominant defense. But the Bulldogs have injury issues on that defense and on the other side of the ball they're not getting great quarterback play at the moment.

The opportunity is there in Jacksonville for the Gators to get past their Georgia roadblock — and end all the questions and opinions on how far coach Dan Mullen's program is behind Kirby Smart's. That would be a welcome change, for sure.

As the Head Ball Coach would say, the Gators have a chance, a real good chance. But they're going to have to play their best game of the season. And Mullen and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson are going to have to be very creative in their game plan and play calling against this smothering Georgia defense.

On defense, the Gators aren't going to stuff the run, but they've got to slow it down and get off the field on third down. If they don't, Georgia's offense is going to be on the field all afternoon — and Florida's is not. And the UF defensive backs have to be very sound and not let the ball get thrown over their heads.

Speaking of the offense, it's not going to be flying up and down the field like it has all season. And I seriously doubt that Kyle Trask will throw four touchdowns against this secondary, which usually gets all kinds of help from a strong pass rush.

Florida is the sensible pick in this one.

But I just have a bad gut feeling about this game for the Gators, this being the 40th anniversary of Buck Belue-to-Lindsay Scott.

Prediction: Georgia 28, Florida 17