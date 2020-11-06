Gators land 2021 four-star OT Yousef Mugharbil

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s 2021 football class landed a commitment Friday from Yousef Mugharbil, the top-ranked offensive lineman from the state of North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound four-star prospect out of Murphy High announced his UF commitment on social media, which UF coach Dan Mullen quickly retweeted.

Mugharbil, ranked the No. 266 overall prospect in the 2021 class, picked up an offer from the Gators on April 16 and he also holds offers from Arkansas, Duke and Georgia Tech, among 12 other Division I programs.

Mugharbil’s commitment, which is non-binding until he signs a letter of intent, gives Florida 26 commits in the 2021 class.