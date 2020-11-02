Georgia glance: A quick look at Gators' next opponent

No. 8 Florida (3-1) vs. No. 5 Georgia (4-1)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

TV: CBS. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Last year: This is where Kirby Smart has the Georgia program — finishing fourth in the country is not satisfactory for the Bulldogs. Georgia was in the argument for the final spot in the playoffs even after a 27-point loss to LSU in the SEC Championship Game, but that inexplicable loss to South Carolina doomed the Bulldogs. Still, it was a third straight Eastern Division title for Georgia and a third straight win over Florida. Those two things are definitely related.

So far for 2020: Georgia made some changes with a new offensive coordinator coming in and lost Jake Fromm to the draft. After Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman opted out before the season, Stetson Bennett took over as the starting quarterback and his play has been uneven at best. The Bulldogs are salty on defense as usual and have been dominant against everybody not names Alabama.

Best offensive player: Zamir White isn't a breakaway threat, but he is definitely the bell cow of the offense now that confidence has waned in Bennett. So far in this season, he has rushed for 402 yards and six touchdowns. His longest run at Georgia is only 29 yards, but he can find room between the tackles to be effective.

Best defensive player: Watch out for Azeez Ojulari, a redshirt sophomore who could be Georgia’s next great pass rusher. He led the team last year with 34 quarterback pressures and Gator fans will remember his sack and three pressures in last year’s game. This season, he has 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in five games.

Fun fact: Errict Rhett still has the school record for most carries in a game with 41 in the mud in the 1993 Georgia game. Rhett had 183 rushing in that Florida win, but the most rushing yards for a Gator in a Georgia game belongs to Kelvin Taylor with 197 in 2014.

Quote: “There are still questions on offense and now the defense is dealing with all kinds of injuries. This is a supposed College Football Playoff candidate and it's season is hanging on the brink." — Chip Towers, AJC.com.