Arkansas game at Florida on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida is scheduled to host Arkansas on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Following the game against Arkansas, the Gators are scheduled to play at Vanderbilt on Nov. 21.

The full SEC schedule for Nov. 14:

Georgia at Missouri, 12 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 12 p.m., SEC NETWORK

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SEC NETWORK

Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC NETWORK