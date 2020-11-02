Arkansas game at Florida on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
Special to Gatorsports.com
Florida is scheduled to host Arkansas on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Following the game against Arkansas, the Gators are scheduled to play at Vanderbilt on Nov. 21.
The full SEC schedule for Nov. 14:
Georgia at Missouri, 12 p.m., ESPN
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 12 p.m., SEC NETWORK
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SEC NETWORK
Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., CBS
Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC NETWORK