How to watch No. 8 Florida Gators vs. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs football on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs renew their rivalry at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party on Saturday, Nov. 7 in Jacksonville. The winner will be the favorite to advance to the SEC Championship game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Gators (3-1) are coming off their first game in three weeks, a 41-17 win at The Swamp against Missouri. The game was marred by a brawl just before halftime, set off by a questionable hit on quarterback Kyle Trask. Defensive ends Zach Carter and Antwuan Powell were ejected and will miss the first half of this week's game.

The Bulldogs (4-1) picked up a drag-em-out 14-3 win at Kentucky last week. Sophomore running back Zamir White ran 26 times for 136 yards and a touchdown in the game. He had 402 yards and six TDs on the season.

How to watch No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia

Game start: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: CBS

Online: CBS All Access (7-day free trial) and the CBS Sports app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Online radio: GatorSports.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Capacity at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville will be the same as it is for Jaguars home games: between 17,000 and 18,000 fans.

