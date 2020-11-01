Gators move up to No. 8 in both college football polls

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved up in the two national college football rankings released Sunday.

The Gators (3-1) moved up a spot in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports to No. 8.

In The Associated Press poll, UF moved up two positions, also to No. 8.

Florida faces Georgia (4-1) in a subdued but important World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party at 3:30 p.m. (CBS) Saturday in Jacksonville. Georgia enters the SEC East showdown with Florida after losing four defensive players to injury in the win over Kentucky. Lewis Cine (ankle), Jordan Davis (shoulder), Julian Rochester (knee) and Quay Walker (concussion) all left the game and did not return. Also, defensive captain Richard LaCounte was hospitalized after a traffic accident later Saturday night.

LeCounte was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was still being treated Sunday, according to Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine.

___

The AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio St.

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Cincinnati

7. Texas A&M

8. Florida

9. BYU

10. Wisconsin

11. Miami

12. Oregon

13. Indiana

14. Oklahoma St.

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa St.

18. SMU

19. Oklahoma

20. Southern Cal

21. Boise St.

22. Texas

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Liberty

__

SEC Standings

East

Georgia 4-1

Florida 3-1

Missouri 2-3

South Carolina 2-3

Tennessee 2-3

Kentucky 2-4

Vanderbilt 0-4

West

Alabama 6-0

Texas A&M 4-1

Auburn 4-2

Arkansas 2-3

LSU 2-3

Ole Miss 2-4

Mississippi State 1-4