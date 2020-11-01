Gators move up to No. 8 in both college football polls
Florida moved up in the two national college football rankings released Sunday.
The Gators (3-1) moved up a spot in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports to No. 8.
In The Associated Press poll, UF moved up two positions, also to No. 8.
Florida faces Georgia (4-1) in a subdued but important World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party at 3:30 p.m. (CBS) Saturday in Jacksonville. Georgia enters the SEC East showdown with Florida after losing four defensive players to injury in the win over Kentucky. Lewis Cine (ankle), Jordan Davis (shoulder), Julian Rochester (knee) and Quay Walker (concussion) all left the game and did not return. Also, defensive captain Richard LaCounte was hospitalized after a traffic accident later Saturday night.
LeCounte was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was still being treated Sunday, according to Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine.
___
The AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio St.
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Cincinnati
7. Texas A&M
8. Florida
9. BYU
10. Wisconsin
11. Miami
12. Oregon
13. Indiana
14. Oklahoma St.
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa St.
18. SMU
19. Oklahoma
20. Southern Cal
21. Boise St.
22. Texas
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Liberty
__
SEC Standings
East
Georgia 4-1
Florida 3-1
Missouri 2-3
South Carolina 2-3
Tennessee 2-3
Kentucky 2-4
Vanderbilt 0-4
West
Alabama 6-0
Texas A&M 4-1
Auburn 4-2
Arkansas 2-3
LSU 2-3
Ole Miss 2-4
Mississippi State 1-4