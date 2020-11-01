Joint response from Florida, Missouri on brawl

Florida and Missouri have issued a joint statement concerning the brawl at the end of the first half of the Gators' 41-17 win over the Tiger on Saturday night in The Swamp.

The statement reads: "Joint Statement from Florida and Missouri football. The actions at the end of the first half of last night's game do not reflect the values of our football program or university. We are committed to healthy competition and good sportsmanship. The clean play without incident in the second half is how we expect to represent both institutions and the SEC. We believe both programs will use this moment to learn from so that future incidents like this do not happen."

The brawl was sparked by a late, high hit on UF quarterback Kyle Trask as he was attempting a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the half. When no flag was thrown for the hit, UF coach Dan Mullen charged the field, along with his players. Punches were thrown between players from both teams during the brief melee and three players were ejected from the game — Missouri defensive lineman Tre Williams and UF defensive ends Zach Carter and Antwuan Powell.

Further disciplinary action could be coming from the SEC.

The Gators play Georgia in Jacksonville on Saturday in an SEC East showdown.