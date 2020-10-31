LIVE UPDATES: Second quarter, Missouri 7, Florida 6

8:33 p.m. | Tigers gain lead

Trask hit as he releases the ball and Jarvis Ware brings in the wounded duck and turns it into a pick-six for the Tigers, who go up 7-6. That pick-six went for 59 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

Missouri 0 7

Florida 6 0

8:25 p.m. | UF defense holding up

First quarter

What went right: The Florida defense got off to the kind of start it was hoping for, a quick three-and-out to open the game and put Kyle Trask and the Gator offense on the field. Trask quickly led the offense down the field, connecting on a 32-yard pass to Malik Davis, a 19-yarder to Kyle Pitts and a 10-yarder to Pitts that converted a fourth-and-fourth. After the drive stall on the Missouri 14, redshirt freshman Chris Howard, on the first field-goal attempt of his career, was true from 28 yards to put UF up 3-0. Missouri answered with an impressive drive, but the Gators got a third-down stop on the 14 and Missouri missed a 31-yard FG attempt that would have tied the game. Trask and the offense then unloaded back-to-back explosive players -- a 32-yard pass to Pitts and a 34-yard catch-and-run by tailback Dameon Pierce to put the Gators on the Mizzou 14 and set up another short Howard field goal for a 6-0 Gator lead. Trask had a big quarter, completing seven of 12 passes for 128 yards. The defense gave up some yards, but pitched a shutout and had some big third-down stops.

What went wrong: Explosive and unstoppable between the 20-yard lines, the offense failed to score touchdowns after driving inside the Missouri 14 twice in the quarter. So, a potential 14-0 lead just ended up being a 6-0 lead for the Gators.

Play of the quarter: The 34-yard catch-and-run by Pierce.

Trending: Trask and the passing game.

8:10 p.m. | Howard kicking it

Gators show great offense again until they get keep inside the red zone. UF has to settle for another Howard field goal, this one from 32 yards to go up 6-0.

Kyle Pitts catches a 32-yard pass from Kyle Trask to start the Gators' second possession.

Gators dodge one there. Mizzou misses a chip-shot field goal from 31 yards by Harrison Mevis.

7:54 p.m. | Howard kicks Gators into lead

After a Missouri punt, the Gators drive down for a 28-yard field goal by Chris Howard, who is taking over for starter Evan McPherson. Gators lead 3-0 at 9:07 mark of the first quarter.

Trainers are wrapping up UF linebacker Brenton Cox's left ankle/foot. He was hurt on the first play from scrimmage by Missouri.

FIRST QUARTER

Missouri 0

Florida 6

6:52 p.m. | Ready for some college football

It's been a minute since Florida played a college football game. The No. 9-ranked Gators (2-1) play for the first time in three weeks, a layoff induced by a COVID-19 outbreak that spread through the team.

The opponent is a streaking Missouri (2-2) team.

The Gators, although a tad depleted because of virus protocol, want to prove their offense hasn't missed a beat and their defense is improved since the last time they played on Oct. 10 in a loss at Texas A&M.

UF’s 127 points are its highest total in any three-game stretch against SEC teams since 2008, when it amassed 129 points in win over Vanderbilt (42-14), South Carolina (56-6), and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game (31-20).

The Gators have eclipsed 400 total yards 14 times in their last 20 games.

