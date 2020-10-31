Kadarius Toney has a hat trick of touchdowns for Florida Gators vs. Missouri
Kadarius Toney continued his strong season Saturday in the first half against Missouri.
The Eight Mile, Alabama, native, wearing the highly coveted No. 1 jersey for UF, hauled in both of Florida’s second-quarter touchdowns as the Gators went from trailing 7-6 to holding a double-digit lead at halftime.
The first, a 17-yard reception, saw Toney dazzle on shed multiple defenders en route to the end zone.
The second, a 30-yard grab, saw him create space in the coverage for Kyle Trask to deliver a strike near the goal line.
Toney finished the first half with four receptions for 60 yards as Florida took a 20-7 lead into the halftime break.
He made it a hat trick with a 16-yard TD run about 5 minutes into the third quarter to make it 27-7 Gators.
