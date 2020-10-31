Turnover robe: Missouri's Jarvis Ware makes fashion statement after interception, touchdown

Graham Hall

Special to GatorSports.com

Talk about a knock-out celebration.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was hit on the arm by freshman Nick Bolton as he was throwing, resulting in a pick-6 by Jarvis Ware.

The play turned the tide quickly, giving the Tigers the 7-6 lead following the extra point, and Mizzou made sure to celebrate the lead in style.

Ware adorned a boxing robe – the “Turnover Robe” per Missouri’s social media accounts – on the sideline as he celebrated the defensive touchdown.

Fans have seen turnover chains and backpacks in recent seasons, but a boxing robe is unprecedented. Only time will tell if it’s the latest we’ll see of the turnover robe in tonight’s contest.

Twitter certainly took to it.