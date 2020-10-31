Florida Gators will be without multiple starters in secondary and kicker vs. Missouri

Florida will be missing three starters in the secondary and standout place-kicker Evan McPherson for tonight’s game against Missouri in The Swamp, according to multiple reports citing unnamed sources.

Starting safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner and starting cornerback Marco Wilson will miss the game for unspecified reasons. Cornerback Chester Kimbrough, who usually sees extensive playing time, also is out.

True freshman Rashad Torrence likely will start at one of the safety spots, along with junior Trey Dean.

The loss of McPherson could be impactful. The junior has made 39 of 43 field-goal attempts in his UF career. The Gators’ No. 2 kicker is redshirt junior Chris Howard, who has never attempted a field goal in his UF career.

Coming off the COVID-19 outbreak that started the week after the Oct. 10 Texas A&M game, the Gators had six new positive tests this past week.

Previewing the game:Five things to know about Florida-Missouri

How to watch:Where to find Gators-Tigers on TV, live stream

Notebook:The Kyles Heisman hype