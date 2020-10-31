Florida, Missouri players brawl just before halftime, leading to ejections

Graham Hall

Special to GatorSports.com

To put it succinctly, the final sequence of the first half in Saturday's Florida-Missouri game was absolute madness –– and not in a good way.

After a missed late hit on Gators quarterback Kyle Trask –– a clear targeting penalty and resulting ejection upon review –– drew the ire of Dan Mullen and Florida's sideline, the two teams quickly congregated at midfield in a shoving match, which escalated in physicality to punching and grabbing within a manner of seconds.

Mullen and Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz met with officials after the field cleared, and it was clear ejections were incoming.

Within several minutes, it was announced defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell had been ejected for their actions in the skirmish; it’s likely they’re not the only ones when the second half resumes.

Heading into the locker room, Mullen could be seen pumping up the crowd at The Swamp.

This is a developing story.

