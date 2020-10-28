How to watch No. 9 Florida Gators football vs. Missouri Tigers on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators return to the field after two weeks off to take on the Missouri Tigers in prime time Saturday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from The Swamp in Gainesville.

The No. 9 Gators (2-1) have been off since losing their first game of the season, 41-38, at Texas A&M on Oct. 10. Florida had players test positive for COVID-19 the week after the game, a number that grew to at least 41 players and coaching staff, including head coach Dan Mullen.

Missouri (2-2) is on a two-game winning streak after beating defending champion LSU on Oct. 10 and Kentucky last week, both at home in Columbia.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers football

Game start: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

TV: SEC Network Alternate (find channel on your provider)

Broadcasters: Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Hutson Mason (analyst), Taylor Davis (reporter)

Online: Watch ESPN (TV provider needed) and ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: Gator Sports Network (Sirius XM Channel 81)

Broadcasters: Mick Hubert (play-by-play), Lee McGriff (analyst), Tate Casey (reporter)

Online radio: GatorSports.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be open to about 17,000 fans, or 20% capacity.

