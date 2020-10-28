Gators receive verbal commitment from 2022 recruit

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s 2022 class landed a commitment Wednesday night from a five-star in-state prospect.

Sam McCall, a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete out of Lake Gibson High in Lakeland, committed to the Gators over offers from Alabama and Florida State, giving UF coach Dan Mullen his second pledge in the upcoming class after Syveion Ellis committed to the program back in April of 2019. McCall announced his commitment on his social media account.

McCall is ranked a five-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, coming in at No. 30 overall and the No. 5-ranked prospect from the state of Florida. McCall projects to play defensive back at the next level.