Florida football 2021 recruiting class
OLB Diwun Black 6-foot-4, 226 pounds. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Perkinston, Mississippi. **** stars
8.2.2018. Commitment.
OG Deyavie Hammond 6-3 330. Independence Community College. Independence, Kansas. ***
12.16.2018. Commitment.
DE Tyreak Sapp. 6-2 255. St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ****
12.24.2018. Commitment.
QB Carlos Del Rio. 6-3 215. McEarchen High School. Powder Springs, Georgia. ****
7.26.2019. Commitment.
DT Christopher Thomas 6-5 280. Dunbar High School. Fort Myers, Florida. ***
9.23.2019. Commitment.
OLB Chief Borders 6-3 231. McEachern High School. Powder Springs, Georgia. ***
11.8.2019. Commitment.
OT Javonte Gardner 6-5 240. Jones High School. Orlando, Florida. ****
12.20.2019. Commitment.
WR DaeJon Reynolds 6-2 195. Grayson High School. Loganville, Georgia. ****
2.3.21 Commitment.
WR Trevonte Rucker 6-0 160. Vanguard High School. Ocala, Florida. ****
2.11.2020. Commitment.
DE Justus Boone 6-5 250. Sumter High School. Sumter, South Carolina. ***
2.26.2020. Commitment.
TE Gage Wilcox 6-4 228. Jefferson High School. Tampa, Florida. ****
2.28.2020. Commitment.
TE Nick Elksnis 6-6 220. Episcopal High School. Jacksonville, Florida. ***
3.7.2020. Commitment.
OT Adrein Strickland 6-6 330. A. Crawford Mosley High School. Lynn Haven, Florida. .***
5.12.2020. Commitment.
ATH Charles Montgomery 5-10 185. Armwood High School. Seffner, Florida. ****
5.24.2020. Commitment.
QB Jalen Kitna 6-4 200. Burleson High School. Burleson, Texas. ***
5.26.2020. Commitment.
S. Dakota Mitchell 6-0 184. Winter Park High School. Winter Park, Florida. ***
6.18.2020. Commitment.
CB. Jordan Young 6-0 185. Gaither High School. Tampa, Florida. ****
6.21.2020. Commitment.
S Donovan McMillon 6-2 194. Peters Township High School. Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. ****
7.18.2020. Commitment.
WR Marcus Burke 6-3 180. Trinity Christian Academy. Jacksonville, Florida. ****
7.20.2020. Commitment.
OC Jake Slaughter 6-4 300. Ocala Trinity Catholic. Ocala, Florida. ***
7.24.2020. Commitment.
OL Rocco Underwood 6-4, 210. Lake Mary. ** 7-4-20. Commitment
DT Desmond Watson 6-5 350. Armwood High School. Seffner, Florida. ****
7.30.2020. Commitment.
CB Jason Marshall 6-2 180. Palmetto High School. Miami, Florida. ****
8.9.2020. Commitment.
S Corey Collier 6-2 170. Palmetto High School. Miami, Florida. *****
8.10.2020. Commitment.
LB Jeremiah Williams 6-4, 225. Birmingham, Ala. ****. 10-26-2020. Commitment