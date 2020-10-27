SUBSCRIBE NOW
Florida football 2021 recruiting class

Gator Sports
Ocala Vanguard’s Trevonte Rucker

OLB Diwun Black 6-foot-4, 226 pounds. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Perkinston, Mississippi. **** stars

8.2.2018. Commitment.

OG Deyavie Hammond 6-3 330. Independence Community College. Independence, Kansas. ***

12.16.2018. Commitment.

DE Tyreak Sapp. 6-2 255. St. Thomas Aquinas High School. Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ****

12.24.2018. Commitment.

QB Carlos Del Rio. 6-3 215. McEarchen High School. Powder Springs, Georgia. ****

7.26.2019. Commitment.

DT Christopher Thomas 6-5 280. Dunbar High School. Fort Myers, Florida. ***

9.23.2019. Commitment.

OLB Chief Borders 6-3 231. McEachern High School. Powder Springs, Georgia. ***

11.8.2019. Commitment.

OT Javonte Gardner 6-5 240. Jones High School. Orlando, Florida. ****

12.20.2019. Commitment.

WR DaeJon Reynolds 6-2 195. Grayson High School. Loganville, Georgia. ****

2.3.21 Commitment.

WR Trevonte Rucker 6-0 160. Vanguard High School. Ocala, Florida. ****

2.11.2020. Commitment.

DE Justus Boone 6-5 250. Sumter High School. Sumter, South Carolina. ***

2.26.2020. Commitment.

TE Gage Wilcox 6-4 228. Jefferson High School. Tampa, Florida. ****

2.28.2020. Commitment.

TE Nick Elksnis 6-6 220. Episcopal High School. Jacksonville, Florida. ***

3.7.2020. Commitment.

OT Adrein Strickland 6-6 330. A. Crawford Mosley High School. Lynn Haven, Florida. .***

5.12.2020. Commitment.

ATH Charles Montgomery 5-10 185. Armwood High School. Seffner, Florida. ****

5.24.2020. Commitment.

QB Jalen Kitna 6-4 200. Burleson High School. Burleson, Texas. ***

5.26.2020. Commitment.

S. Dakota Mitchell 6-0 184. Winter Park High School. Winter Park, Florida. ***

6.18.2020. Commitment.

CB. Jordan Young 6-0 185. Gaither High School. Tampa, Florida. ****

6.21.2020. Commitment.

S Donovan McMillon 6-2 194. Peters Township High School. Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. ****

7.18.2020. Commitment.

WR Marcus Burke 6-3 180. Trinity Christian Academy. Jacksonville, Florida. ****

7.20.2020. Commitment.

OC Jake Slaughter 6-4 300. Ocala Trinity Catholic. Ocala, Florida. ***

7.24.2020. Commitment.

OL Rocco Underwood 6-4, 210. Lake Mary. ** 7-4-20. Commitment

DT Desmond Watson 6-5 350. Armwood High School. Seffner, Florida. ****

7.30.2020. Commitment.

CB Jason Marshall 6-2 180. Palmetto High School. Miami, Florida. ****

8.9.2020. Commitment.

S Corey Collier 6-2 170. Palmetto High School. Miami, Florida. *****

8.10.2020. Commitment.

LB Jeremiah Williams 6-4,  225. Birmingham, Ala. ****. 10-26-2020. Commitment