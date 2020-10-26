Up next: Glance at Missouri Tigers

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, SEC Network Alternate.

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Last year: Missouri was the sexy pick to make some noise in the SEC East — in part because of the addition of former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant — and the Tigers got off to a 5-1 start. But they lost five of the last six, a bowl ban was upheld by the NCAA and coach Barry Odom was canned. Among those losses was a 23-6 setback to Florida in Columbia, Mo.

So far for 2020: Eli Drinkwitz was a bit of a surprise choice for the coaching job, but he's already made recruiting inroads and won games in different ways. It didn't hurt that the LSU game was moved tp Missouri because of a hurricane, but being 2-2 to start the season is nothing to turn up your nose at.

Best offensive player: Larry Rountree’s numbers dropped a bit last year, but the senior enters his final year with 2,748 rushing yards and 26 career touchdowns. He is sixth in the SEC in rushing and is averaging 4.55 yards a carry.

Best defensive player: Junior Nick Bolton is one of those ball-seeking missiles that every defense covets. He had 100 tackles last year, including a stretch of three SEC games in which he had 37. In the LSU win, Bolton, the winner of the week’s FWAA Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, recorded 11 tackles and 3 pass break-ups. He has 43 tackles with a sack so far this season.

Fun fact: Memo to networks — if you want a down-to-the-wire game, stay away from Florida-Missouri. In the last seven games between the two teams the average margin of victory has been 22.7 points.

Quote: “Drinkwitz takes over a better situation than a lot of first-year coaches. I think seven wins would be a good season. The goal should be to have a winning record.” Gabe DeArmond, PowerMizzou.com.