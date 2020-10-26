Gators to wear 1960s Throwback Uniforms vs. Missouri

Special to Gatorsports.com

Although things might be a little different in 2020, the Gators will continue to honor their storied tradition on homecoming weekend with a throwback uniform to Steve Spurrier’s playing days in the 1960s.

Florida will be wearing retro uniforms — blue jerseys, white pants, black shoes and blue helmets with the classic “F” on them as they take on the Missouri Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the game are still available.

Although the Gators uniforms have changed considerably over the years, the look of the Gators has been somewhat consistent since the ’70s. The orange helmet was adopted by coach Ray Graves in 1968 and featured an interlocking UF symbol until Charley Pell introduced the script Gators logo in 1979, his first season as coach.

Since Coach Spurrier roamed the sidelines in the 1990s, there have been no major changes in the uniform, which gives the Gators their unique and tradition rich brand.

Here are the head-to-toe details of this alternate uniform.

Helmet: This piece combines a multitude of years and traditions all within one helmet.

This weekend, the Gators will feature a blue helmet, gray facemask and multi stripe with orange in the center and white on both sides. Saturday’s look will resemble the way the Gators dressed in the 1950s and 1960s, as the blue helmet was an option for UF before adopting the orange helmet in 1969.

Meanwhile, the block “F” with a circle decal that was used throughout the early 1960s.

Jersey: The blue jersey is from the 1960s, when the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier played quarterback for the Gators and won the Heisman Trophy in 1966. The jersey has an over the shoulder orange & white insert stripe.

The Gators featured the same jersey last season when the hosted the Auburn Tigers at the Swamp during homecoming week, making it the first time to wear the top in a game since Sept. 30, 2006.

Pants: Also from the 1960s, the Gators white pants for Saturday has an Orange & Blue insert stripe down each side of the pants.

Socks: Florida will wear white crew socks, that include a blue stripe around the top, which was a very common look back in the 1950s and 1960s.

Cleats: This weekend, the Gators will also wear black cleats with white shoelaces. Unlike current times, cleats did not have all the exotic colors and styles in the 1950s and 60s.