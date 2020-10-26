Gators land commitment from four-star linebacker

Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

Florida’s 2021 class picked up its first commitment in the last 10 weeks when highly recruited weak side defensive end/linebacker Jeremiah Williams pledged to the program Monday.

Ranked the No. 4 weakside defensive end prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports, Williams announced his decision on his Twitter account. UF coach Dan Mullen later retweeted Williams’ announcement.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Williams, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, also holds scholarship offers from Alabama and Auburn, in addition to Clemson.

The Gators now hold commitments from 25 prospects, in addition to transfer running back Demarkcus Bowman, the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2020 class.