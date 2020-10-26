Gators notebook: Florida wary of keep-away 'Cats

There’s no question what Missouri’s game plan is going to be Saturday: try to control the ball on offense and keep the explosive Florida offense on the sideline for extended periods of time.

The Tigers executed that game plan to perfection last Saturday in a 20-10 win over Kentucky.

Missouri held onto the ball on offense, running 92 plays, including one 20-play drive in the second half. As a result, Kentucky had only 36 offensive plays in the game, a remarkably low number.

“Their game plan was that: to control the clock, control the time,” Mullen said. “Usually Kentucky is that team. They're usually running the ball and controlling the tempo and having the time of possession. Missouri was able to kind of flip the scale on that to go the other direction.

“We’ve got to do a good job of getting off the field (on defense), whether it be third- or fourth-down conversions. Do a good job of getting off the field. We got to be efficient offensively, because if they're going to play that type of game where you're not going to get many possessions.

“That’s how the year has gone, people have played us to really slow games down and limit the number of possessions we have. So that calls for you to have great offensive efficiency as well with how the game plays out."

That 1960s look

The Gators are going retro for their homecoming game Saturday against Missouri. They’ll be wearing vintage UF uniforms from the playing days of Steve Spurrier (1964-66): blue helmet with the “F” emblem on the side, blue jersey, white pants and black shoes.

Missouri wide receiver arrested, dismissed

Missouri wide receiver Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the team after being arrested, school officials said Monday.

Massey, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage, according to the Boone County Sheriff Department. He was released after bonding out of jail.

Massey had not played for the Tigers this year after he opted out of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Maurice Massey has been dismissed from the Mizzou Football program for a violation of team rules,” the university said. “Since electing to opt out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 last month, he has not been involved in any of our practices or team activities.”

A former three-star recruit from St. Louis, Massey played in four games for Missouri last year but did not record a catch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.