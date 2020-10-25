Florida drops spot in college football coaches poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

Not playing for several weeks will do that to a team when it comes to national media rankings.

Florida (2-1) dropped a spot in Sunday's Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports from No. 8 to No. 9. And, in the Associated Press college football poll, the Gators remained at No. 10.

Florida returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Missouri (2-2) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, a game initially scheduled for yesterday. Florida-LSU, initially scheduled for last weekend, was postponed until December. Saturday's game will be on SEC Network's alternate channel.

Florida is planning to start returning to its football facility Monday, nearly two weeks after the program shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

UF coach Dan Mullen said he's concerned about the lengthy layoff. Assuming Florida is cleared to return and play, it will have gone three weeks between games.

“We’ll take our time getting guys (back) in," Mullen said during Wednesday's SEC conference call. "Obviously health and safety has always been top priority within our program, so it’s not like Monday we don’t act like we think nothing’s happened. We’ll build back up a little bit on Monday into what we’re doing and getting ourselves back on track and ready to go play. I think our guys have handled everything so far this year extremely well. I expect them to handle this the same.”

UF athletics director Scott Stricklin announced Oct. 14, 21 players, including 18 on scholarship, tested positive for COVID-19. Mullen said two assistant coaches tested positive and later confirmed he also had COVID-19. Florida reported last Tuesday 25 positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

Stricklin told the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum on Friday that the Gators will have fewer than five players still in quarantine when they resume practice Monday.

The Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson (6-0)

2. Alabama (5-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (4-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-1)

9. Florida (2-1)

10. BYU (6-0)

11. Wisconsin (1-0)

12. Miami (5-1)

13. North Carolina (4-1)

14. Michigan (1-0)

15. Oregon

16. Kansas State (4-1)

17. Penn State (0-1)

18. Marshall (5-0)

19. Indiana (1-0)

20. USC

21. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

22. Iowa State (3-2)

23. SMU (5-1)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Army (6-1)

Others receiving votes: Auburn 118; Liberty 112; Memphis 88; Boise State 79; Minnesota 67; UL Lafayette 62; Utah 45; Louisiana State 37; Boston College 28; Purdue 26; Missouri 25; Northwestern 24; Virginia Tech 22; NC State 20; Tulsa 18; Texas 18; Arkansas 17; Appalachian State 16; Central Florida 13; Arizona State 10; California 8; West Virginia 6; Tennessee 6; Iowa 6; Wake Forest 5; Stanford 3; Houston 2.

___________________

2020 SEC Standings

East

Georgia 3-1

Florida 2-1

Missouri 2-2

Kentucky 2-3

South Carolina 2-3

Tennessee 2-3

Vanderbilt 0-3

West

Alabama 5-0

Texas A&M 3-1

Auburn 3-2

Arkansas 2-2

LSU 2-2

Mississippi State 1-3

Ole Miss 1-4