Jacksonville gears up for Florida-Georgia game

Special to Gatorsports.com

JACKSONVILLE — The fan particulars surrounding most college football games this COVID-19 year also apply to the annual Florida-Georgia game: No tailgating allowed in parking lots, limited fans and face coverings a must.

The City of Jacksonville announced updates Friday as it gears up to host the annual Florida-Georgia game on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. The following updates are continuing the efforts to ensure safety amongst all fans and attendees due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m., gates to TIAA Bank Field will open at 1:30 p.m. and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early at TIAA Bank Field. All 88 gates will be available for entry and there will be new magnetometers in place, enabling fans to walk through carrying their clear bag and leave their cell phone and keys in pockets. After entering, fans will then proceed to the new self-scan ticket kiosks to have their mobile tickets scanned.

Face coverings that completely cover one's mouth and nose are required at TIAA Bank Field. Guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and throughout the stadium, except when actively eating and drinking. Guests failing to adhere to this policy will be subject to disciplinary measures.

TIAA Bank Field will have over 750 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the lower and upper concourses, plaza and premium spaces. Physical distancing signage, including directional arrows, queue line spacing indicators and safety reminders have been posted throughout the stadium. All concession stands and restrooms will be open and all payments inside the stadium will be contactless. Cash will not be accepted for stadium transactions. Beer and wine will be served and available for purchase at concession stands throughout TIAA Bank Field.

Tailgating has been a long-standing tradition for the annual Florida-Georgia football game, but due to the current pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted in stadium parking lots. This regulation is a provision of safety and protection. Only game ticket holders will be permitted in these parking lots, and the new tailgating policy will be observed and regulated. Fans without tickets are strongly encouraged to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area.

As previously released, the game will take place with limited capacity. In addition, RV City and all ancillary events including the Hall of Fame Luncheon and Duuuval's Bold City Bash will not take place this year.