Gators had 25 players test positive for COVID-19 last week

The final tally on how many Florida players tested positive for COVID-19 last week is now in. The total is 25, according to data released by UF on Tuesday.

That brings the total positive tests to 31 for the month of October and 62 since the return to campus in late May.

Last week’s outbreak caused the Gators to pause all football activities indefinitely last Tuesday and forced the postponement of last Saturday’s LSU game and this Saturday’s game against Missouri. Both of those games were to be played in The Swamp.

In addition to the 25 players last week, head coach Dan Mullen and two assistant coaches also tested positive.

The Missouri game is now scheduled for Oct. 31, while the LSU game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.