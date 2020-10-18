Gators move up to No. 8 in Amway Coaches Poll

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved up a spot to No. 8 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports and remained in the same No. 10 position in The Associated Press college football rankings that were released Sunday.

The Gators (2-1) won't return to action until Oct. 31 vs. Missouri because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Associated Press Top 25

1. Clemson (54) 5-0

2. Alabama (8) 4-0

3. Notre Dame 4-0

4. Georgia 3-1

5. Ohio St.0-0

6. Oklahoma St. 3-0

7. Texas A&M 3-1

8. Penn St. 0-0

9. Cincinnati 3-0

10. Florida 2-1

11. Miami 4-1

12. BYU 5-0

13. Oregon 0-0

14. North Carolina 3-1

14. Wisconsin 0-0

16. SMU 5-0

17. Iowa St. 3-1

18. Michigan 0-0

19. Virginia Tech 3-1

20. Kansas St. 3-1

21. Minnesota 0-0

22. Marshall 4-0

23. NC State 4-1

24. Southern Cal 0-0

25. Coastal Carolina 4-0

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona St. 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.

___

SEC Standings

East

Georgia 3-1

Florida 2-1

Kentucky 2-2

South Carolina 2-2

Tennessee 2-2

Missouri 1-2

Vanderbilt 0-3

West

Alabama 4-0

Texas A&M 3-1

Arkansas 2-2

Auburn 2-2

LSU 1-2

Ole Miss 1-3

Mississippi State 1-3