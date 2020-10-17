SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Florida Gators football coach Dan Mullen announces on Twitter he has COVID-19

Jonathan Tully
Gator Sports

Florida Gators head football coach Dan Mullen announced Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Twitter.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen calls to his offense before a snap against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Mullen, whose team's game against LSU this week was postponed Tuesday after an outbreak shut down the Gators' practice facility, made the statement at 5:43 p.m. Saturday.

The Gators and Tigers were rescheduled for Dec. 12. In addition, Florida's game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo., originally scheduled for Dec. 24, will now be played Dec. 31.

Click here for more.