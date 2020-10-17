Florida Gators football coach Dan Mullen announces on Twitter he has COVID-19

Florida Gators head football coach Dan Mullen announced Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on Twitter.

Mullen, whose team's game against LSU this week was postponed Tuesday after an outbreak shut down the Gators' practice facility, made the statement at 5:43 p.m. Saturday.

The Gators and Tigers were rescheduled for Dec. 12. In addition, Florida's game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo., originally scheduled for Dec. 24, will now be played Dec. 31.

