Missouri at Florida game moved back to Oct. 31

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida's home game with Missouri has been rescheduled for Oct. 31 due to an extended pause of team activities for the UF football program at the advice of health officials, the SEC announced Friday night.

The game, originally scheduled for Oct. 24, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

On Wednesday, Florida and LSU's game Saturday was postponed due to COVID-19 positive tests and quarantine in the Gator football program. That game game was rescheduled to Dec. 12. The kick time and network will be determined at a later date.

The Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive for the coronavirus and dozens more quarantined because of contract tracing. That left them with fewer than the conference-mandated 53 scholarship players available Saturday against defending national champion LSU.

Because of the SEC's safety protocols, Florida likely would not have gotten everyone back in time to practice and prepare for Mizzou. So the Gators will get consecutive weeks off before hosting Missouri on Oct. 31. That had initially been an off week for coach Dan Mullen's team.

Missouri had been scheduled to host Kentucky that day, but they will now play next Saturday, Oct. 24. Kentucky was scheduled to play at Georgia that day, but it moves to Halloween.

Florida and LSU are tentatively scheduled to play Dec. 12. Missouri and Vanderbilt are slated for the same day after their game this week got postponed because of an outbreak within Vandy's program.

Tickets and parking purchased for the original Oct.17 and the Oct. 24 dates will remain valid for the rescheduled games, and ticket holders do not need to take further action. For more information regarding tickets, please visit FloridaGators.com or contact the ticket office at ticketoffice@gators.ufl.edu.

The Gators continue to work alongside the experts at UF Health to promote a culture of safety for the student-athletes, staff, and fans. For more information regarding safety protocols and COVID-19 updates, please follow this link.

The full slate of SEC adjustments announced by the league that have been made this week:

•Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

•Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

•Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate

•Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

•LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA

•The Oct. 24 game between South Carolina and LSU has changed times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., the league announced. The shuffled schedule will still allow for all 14 teams to play a full 10-game slate before the SEC Championship Game, which is scheduled for Dec 19.