LSU at Florida game Saturday postponed because of COVID-19

Florida's game with LSU in The Swamp on Saturday has been postponed by the Southeastern Conference due to the Gators' COVID-19 outbreak this week.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a news conference today that the Gators have 21 positive COVID-19 tests and they have "less than 50 scholarship players available currently" when factoring in quarantining. The 50 scholarship players available for the LSU game is three below the SEC limit.

Stricklin said the Gators haven't changed COVID-19 protocols, so "there's a sense of frustration" among the program: "Really have no obvious origins" but says the trip to College Station "was probably at the root of it".

The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league's built-in bye week before its title game.

"The key thing is, you have to have the ability to push the brake," Stricklin said ...You've got to be willing to hit pause occasionally. Again, the SEC schedule was set up with an event like something like this in mind."

The Gators have had 17 players and two assistant coaches test positive for COVID between Sunday and Tuesday morning and about a dozen more quarantined because of contact tracing results.

The entire team underwent testing again this morning.

It is the second SEC game postponed this weekend because of the virus.

The virus has prompted schools and conferences to postpone more than two dozen college football games and forced many teams to compete without key players.

Vanderbilt’s game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.

Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina. Vandy had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive linemen.