Mullen, Gators await COVID-19 test results

Florida coach Dan Mullen is expecting a decision later today on whether Saturday’s game with LSU will be played.

“I think that would come today,” he said on the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday. “It’s hard for me to speculate until we get the test results back from today as to where we’re at. By today, for everybody involved, I would think that we would have some more answers.”

All UF football activities were paused Tuesday afternoon due to a spike in positive COVID-19 tests over the last three days. The number was five after Sunday testing, but has grown to 19 with the Gators undergoing testing every day.

The latest round of testing for the entire team was Wednesday morning.

“I think we’re taking an abundance of caution,” Mullen said. “We’re pausing until we get today’s results back. We came in and tested early this morning.”

Mullen said the players have been tested for COVID and the flu every day since Sunday.

“We saw a spike on Sunday’s tests and a couple of guys showing a combination of not just COVID symptoms, but cold symptoms,” he said. “We immediately started testing guys for the flu and COVID. We’ve gone to daily testing.

“The test numbers increased from Sunday to Monday to Tuesday. We’re getting a better idea of trying to trace the origins of (the spike). We haven’t been able to do that yet.”

Mullen said two assistant coaches have tested positive for COVID.

“Both coaches that did test positive were asymptomatic,” Mullen said.

Like Mullen, LSU coach Ed Orgeron is waiting to see if Saturday’s 4 p.m. game is going to be played.

He said he would not be surprised if it is postponed.

“No, not at all,” Oregeron said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “In 2020, this is what we’re dealing with. If it’s safe for us to play, we’re going to play. If the best thing is for us not to play, we shouldn’t play.”

Orgeron said he’s heard numerous rumors about the game, but still is awaiting on official word from the LSU administration

“Hopefully, it would help us today if the game is being played or not,” he said. “I’ve heard rumors that it may not be played and heard for sure it’s not going to get played. I haven’t heard anything definite, though.”