Florida-LSU postponed? What's new?

Of course, the Florida-LSU game could not be played when it was supposed to be played. Who didn't see that coming?

Maybe they will reschedule it for the Superdome. Or Arlington's baseball stadium. Or Wembley. Because something has been weird about this series for a few years now, as if it were cursed.

But at the same time, this also was predictable because of what we are dealing with.

It's called an "infectious disease" and that's what it does. It infects. And no matter how many protocols you have, how safe you are or think you are, escaping an invisible virus is only as reliable as the people you are trying to protect.

This is not to chastise the players who had the sniffles and still got on the plane to Texas. Maybe they wanted to play that game Saturday so much they ignored the congestion and headaches. Or perhaps, like a lot of us, they thought they simply had allergies, which live in Gainesville year-round and will not eventually go away.

"I think it's not as much wanting to play the game as it is not understanding the symptoms," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

Kids. What are you going to do?

So as the season continues to take us to the brink of madness, we simply saw the inevitable happen. This game is postponed and who knows about the next one? Or the one after that?

Or whether this game will be played in December.

If anything, it should make us all be happy we have felt closer to normal the last three weeks, if by normal you mean throwing remotes, making fun of rivals, mentally rescinding player scholarships and firing coaches.

Come to think of it, you know what this feels like? Remember back in March when Florida lost to Kentucky in basketball and blew an 18-point lead to do it? And three nights later had its winning streak snapped by Florida State in baseball?

For Gator fans, it was a devastating few days. But in the end, the results were meaningless. Florida's seed for the SEC Tournament was on the line? What SEC Tournament? There was no NCAA Tournament either and baseball didn't even make it to the conference portion of the schedule.

So maybe we look back on the Texas A&M loss the same way. Or maybe we look at it as the start of a downward spiral in what was supposed to be a special season because we don't know how this is going to affect this team, whether it be nervous opt-outs or tentative mindsets.

Oh, and it kind of feels like the Tennessee 2001 deal, too, because those Vols were missing their best receiver and these Tigers have a banged up quarterback who is doubtful and the game is being moved to the end of the season.

Actually, I'm not sure how it feels, but numb comes to mind.

It's been that kind of a year. As Stricklin said Wednesday, "not one we want to see again."

Interestingly, Dan Mullen's apology for the "Pack The Swamp" comments had barely been transcribed when we found out there is no game to quibble about over attendance.

Now, we see where it goes from here because — as has been the case in almost every either/or during this pandemic — nobody has a stinking clue.

This weekend, just sit back and be appreciative that we saw some Florida games and hope we see some more. It's not like the season has been canceled the way it was for baseball and softball here on campus, but I think this is a rude awakening that it could be snatched away at any time.

"We'll manage," said Stricklin, "and move on."

That first thing he said is vital. The second part is what we want the most.

