Missouri at Florida a night game

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Missouri at Florida football game in The Swamp on Oct. 24 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. That determination will be made after games played this Saturday.

The first two games of the traditional SEC Network triple-header on Oct. 24 will feature Auburn at Ole Miss in the first game of the day and South Carolina at LSU in the afternoon window.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will see Tennessee host Alabama.

Missouri at Florida and Georgia at Kentucky will be either on ESPN at 7 p.m. or SEC Network at 7:30 p.m.

Other league matchups:

Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon, on SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

South Carolina at LSU, 4 p.m. on SEC Network