A look at Florida's next opponent: LSU Tigers

LSU (1-2) vs. No. 9 Florida (2-1), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Last year: It couldn’t have gone any better for the Bayou Bengals as they went 15-0 and had the best season in the history of college football considering the Top-10 teams they beat. One of those wins came in Baton Rouge in a game where Florida led in the third quarter (one of the few times LSU trailed a game after halftime) before LSU hit a bunch of big plays to pull it out.

So far in 2020: Perhaps all the good karma LSU used last year has dissipated. While Myles Brennan has done a good job at quarterback, the Tigers — like the Gators — have forgotten how to play defense. Recycled coordinator Bo Pelini hasn't found the answers to all of the players the Tigers lost last season and it showed in the opening loss to Mississippi State. Then a road game because of a hurricane turned into a disaster when LSU couldn't punch it in from the 1-yard line.

Best offensive player: When Ja'Marr Chase, last year's Biletnikoff winner, opted out to concentrate on the NFL, Terrance Marshall stepped into the lead role at receiver. So far this season, the speedy Marshall has 21 catches in three games for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.

Best defensive player: Daryl Stingley Jr. missed the opener with an illness and is still rounding into form, but preseason All-SEC safety Jacoby Stevens has done his best to straighten out this defense. He has 22 tackles so far this season including two sacks. He also has a pair of fumble recoveries.

Fun fact: Florida and LSU are back on schedule after a hurricane forced the Gators to play two straight seasons in Baton Rouge and LSU to play two in a row in Gainesville. A hurricane also pushed the game back to the last one of the season in Steve Spurrier’s sophomore season.

Quote: “The bad thing about having possibly the best season in college football is that you can’t possibly follow that up. Even for unrealistic LSU fans, if the Tigers can go to a New Year’s Six bowl game, it will be a gigantic achievement.” — Scott Rabalais, Baton Rouge Morning Advocate.