Gators drop six spots in both football rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Saturday's 41-38 loss at Texas A&M dropped the Florida Gators six spots in Sunday's college football polls.

In the Amway Coaches poll, the Gators (2-1) fell from No. 3 to No. 9. And in The Associated Press rankings, the Gators fell from No. 4 to No. 10.

The Gators will return to The Swamp for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. game against LSU (1-2). The Tigers dropped out of both rankings Sunday following a 45-41 loss at previously winless Missouri. The Tigers had been ranked in 43 straight polls, dating to Nov. 5, 2017. That was the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.

The last defending national champion to be unranked was Auburn in 2011. Following Cam Newton's departure the Tigers spent much of the '11 season outside the Top 25, finishing 8-5 and unranked.

Texas A&M beat a top-five team for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher, an impressive comeback against then-No. 4 Florida. The Aggies are clearly not ready to challenge Alabama, but a quick glance at the rest of the SEC West screams opportunity for A&M to be the second-best team in the toughest division in college football.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio St

7. Oklahoma St.

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn St.

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Oregon

13. Miami

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa St.

21. Louisiana-Lafayette

22. Kansas St.

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. Southern Cal

Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, NC State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1.