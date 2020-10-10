Live updates, First Quarter: No. 3 Florida Gators at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Special to Gatorsports.com

Live updates from No. 3 Florida's college football game at No. 20 Texas A&M:

The Gators are making only their second visit in school history to College Station, Texas for a game vs. Texas A&M. UF's first trip to Texas A&M was in 2012, which marked the Aggies' first game as a member of the SEC. Florida won 20-17 at Kyle Field, which has undergone a significant renovation since. ESPN reporter says Aggies expect 30,000 fans in stadium.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask grew up in Texas in a family full of relatives who attended Texas A&M, including his parents. He has about 30 family members and friends in attendance today, according to ESPN.

Notes: According to Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) on site, UF backup quarterback Emory Jones was not warming up before the game. He didn't make the trip. Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville Eastside High grad, will back up Trask. Linebacker Khris Bogle and Kyree Campbell (ther third game in a row for the defensive tackle) are also unavailable. Safety Brad Stewart will make his return. Bogle is one of UF's better pass rushers coming off the edge. ... The Gators wore pink T-shirts during warmups for Breast Cancer awareness.

___________________

FIRST QUARTER

Florida 7

Texas A&M 7

Kyle-to-Kyle combo works again for the Gators, this time for a five-yard TD and Evan McPherson's kick made it 7-0 on the first drive with 7:32 showing. The score capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive. Florida converted three third downs and a fourth down on that drive.

The Aggies tied it with an impressive drive of their own. QB Kellen Mond completed an 11-yard TD pass to Chase Lane. Seth Small added the kick at 3:59 to tie the game. The drive went seven plays and 75 yards.

__

_________________________________________________________

SECOND QUARTER