Five things to know about Florida-Texas A&M game

No. 3 Florida (2-0) at No. 20 Texas A&M (1-1)

TV: 12 p.m. Saturday, ESPN. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850. Favorite: Gators by 6.5

1. Another Texas QB homecoming

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, who is from Manvel, Texas, isn’t the only Gator making a homecoming this weekend in College Station. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson grew up in an Aggie town in Texas. “My hometown of Crosby is a big Aggie town. I’ve already heard from some close family friends that wish me luck — except for this game. It’s about 90 minutes from where I grew up. I’m very familiar,” Johnson said. Like Trask, Johnson was a high school quarterback in the state who was not offered a scholarship by Texas A&M. “I wasn’t nearly good enough to go there,” said Johnson, who signed with Utah instead.

2. Gators seeking killer instinct

After flubbing up the fourth quarter in the win over South Carolina a week ago, the Gators — on both sides of the ball — are looking to put together a strong finish Saturday. UF coach Dan Mullen said earlier in the week that his team has a chance to develop a killer instinct and put games away when the Gators have a chance. He said it starts on the practice field, where finishing has been a focal point this week.

3. Making progress (slowly) on the ground

The Gators never really tried to establish a ground game against South Carolina, calling just 24 rushing plays, three of them being kneel downs at the end of the game. As a result, UF rushed for just 80 yards. Even though a consistent ground game has not yet emerged, the coaches have seen signs of hope. Mainly that the Gators are averaging more than 5.2 yards a carry, the running backs are running hard and getting the most out of each attempt, and the front is starting to get some push. Saturday will get another test.

4. Saturday's game questions

•Will the Texas A&M running game give the Aggies a chance to control the ball and the clock and keep the UF on the sideline for long periods of time?

•Can the Gators hit some explosive plays in the passing game?

•Will it be a successful homecoming for quarterback Kyle Trask?

•How badly will A&M quarterback Kellen Mond hurt the Gators with his legs?

•Can the Gators put steady pressure on Mond?

Click back Sunday for Andreu’s answers

Andreu’s pick

Florida 31, Texas A&M 30

(2020 record: 2-0)

5. Key matchup

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask vs. the Aggies’ pass defense:

If his line gives him time to go through his progression, Trask is going to have a chance to have a big day against a relatively young and inexperienced secondary that has problems defending the pass. The Aggies are giving up 292.5 yards passing a game and are coming off a rough performance in which they gave up more than 400 yards passing in a loss to Alabama. And Trask should have time in the pocket. His offensive line has been giving him solid protection and the A&M defensive front is averaging just 1.5 sacks a game.