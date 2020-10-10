Five Takeaways from Florida

All the preseason and early season hype about Florida being a potential playoff team will now surely cease, put to rest by Jimbo FIsher and the host Texas A&M Aggies.

In a stunningly poor defensive performance by the Gators, the No. 20 Aggies outgunned No. 3 Florida 41-38 Saturday. The winning points came on a 21-yard field goal by Seth Small as time expired.

It was a signature win for Fisher, who has now won eight of nine against the Gators, going back to his days at Florida State.

The winning drive came after UF running back Malik Davis lost a fumble on his own 48-yard line.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. Trask homecoming spoiled

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is from Manvel, Texas, which is about two hours from College Station, and was named after Kyle Field by his parents, who were both big Texas A&M fans.

His planned happy homecoming did not happen.

But he did his part to give the Gators a chance, throwing four touchdown passes.

2. More of the same for the two Kyles

Despite facing double coverage on just about every pass play, the Kyle Trask to Kyle Pitts connection continues to be lethal. The two hooked up for a 5-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive. It was Pitts’ seventh touchdown reception this season,, tying the school season record for TD catches by a tight end.

What it comes down to is this: for a UF tight end, Pitts has had one of the best seasons ever -- in just three games. The seven TDs match the most by a UF receiver (Freddy Swain) in 2019.

His TD Saturday was the 13th of his career, establishing a new UF record for a tight end.

3. The defense is what it is

Earlier in the week, Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham seemed confident that the defense has a chance to get better over the course of the year after back-to-back poor performances to open the season.

Based on how badly the Gators were pushed around Saturday, this is probably the kind of defense UF is going to play the rest of the season.

The Gators couldn’t stop the pass. Then they couldn’t stop the run.

The problems have been the same every week: poor coverage in the secondary, poor angles taken by the linebackers and a lack of depth on the line that really came into play in the second half, when the Gators got gutted on the ground.

4. No pass rush, no chance

UF’s pass rush was a real strength last season, led by buck defensive end Jon Greenard. It doesn’t even seem to exist at times this season, and that has become a major contributor to the overall lack of effectiveness on defense.

A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had all day in the pocket in the first half and picked the secondary apart with a near-flawless performance.

Trying, in vain, to get to the quarterback apparently worn down the defensive front, because the Gators were then run over by the A&M running game in the second half.

5. Some of the Wright stuff

The Gators unveiled a new threat in the backfield Saturday -- redshirt freshman running back Nay’Quan Wright.

Wright came off the bench late in the second quarter and gave the Gators a spark in the running game. On back-to-back running plays, he gained 11 and 10 yards. Then, he finished off the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

Wright also showed up in the fourth quarter, gaining 28 yards on a catch and run that led to the tying field goal by Evan McPherson.

Wright displayed a nice combination of elusiveness and power -- and gives the Gators yet another offensive option.

Up next

Who: LSU (1-2) vs. Florida (2-1)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850