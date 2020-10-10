Five questions with UF receiver Trent Whittemore

Florida redshirt freshman wide receiver:

Q: How did your commitment go after Dan Mullen was hired?

A: Obviously, I committed to (Jim) McElwain's staff, and then he was fired and Mullen was hired. And there's definitely a little bit of time where maybe I was a little uncertain. Just a lot was changing fast, but I ended up coming around the campus a good amount, being able to watch workouts and practices and establish that relationship with several coaches on the staff. And they let it be known that they wanted me to keep my commitment, and Florida was still where I wanted to be, so it worked out well.

Q: What did it mean for them to see you as a wide receiver?

A: Yeah, I just remember after my senior year of high school, them just letting me know that they wanted me to play receiver. And that was great with me. I didn't really have a preference one way or the other, just wanted to be told which one I'd be playing. And they told me I'd be playing receiver. I was able to start getting together with coach Billy G (Gonzales) a little bit and just going over some things, and yeah, I was great with that.

Q: What did you learn from those four senior wide receivers last season?

A: Those guys were amazing last year, sort of a mentorship role. It’s really cool I got to sit behind Van (Jefferson) and Tyrie (Cleveland) and take some outside reps last year. And now I’m playing inside, which is what Freddie (Swain) and (Josh) Hammond were playing last year. So I really got to learn from all four of those guys, and they gave me a lot of confidence. Whether I was playing well or not, they would always tell me to keep my head up, tell me to keep working. Give me things to work on in the offseason, that sort of thing. Obviously they’re all great guys and terrific players. Four guys that were seniors that are all in the (NFL) league. That’s so impressive. And I owe a lot to all four of those guys.

Q: Where did you hone your catching abilities?

A: I guess I would just say playing some receiver in high school, stuff like that. Just playing sports growing up. Just trying to get better, I guess. Since I got here, I just feel like I've become such a better receiver by taking the advice and watching the four seniors that are now gone and also Trey (Grimes) and (Justin) Shorter and Kyle Pitts and (Jacob) Copeland. All those guys, I just learned so much from them.

Q: How many positions did you play at Buchholz High School?

A: I did play a little bit of everything at certain points. I think that was super beneficial just being able to play all over the field and get different experience there. In high school, I didn't really care. I just wanted to have fun and play whatever and win. So I think that ended being a good thing for me when I moved on to college. I played quarterback, safety and corner on defense, and I played receiver and tight end a little bit.