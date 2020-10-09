Andreu's Analysis: Are the Florida Gators in for an old-fashioned Texas shootout?

When you go on the road in the SEC, it's best advised to take a strong defense with you. Unfortunately for the Gators, they don't have one right now. That could change, of course, but for two weeks in a row we've seen teams drive up and down the field on the UF defense. Ole Miss did it through the air. South Carolina did it with ball control.

Texas A&M will be another big challenge for the defense. Quarterback Kellen Mond is a senior and he's had his struggles over the years. But he's also had moments where he's been outstanding, making plays with his legs and his arm. He's got the kind of talent that the Gators have struggled with in the past, and this season. And the Aggies have running backs who should have no trouble getting to the edge if the Gators play like they did last Saturday.

Team with the ball last ...

Offensively, I just have a feeling Kyle Trask, his receivers and backs, are going to have to be at their best, because it just feels like this is going to be a high-scoring shootout where the team with the ball last wins.

Trask, being from Texas and growing up a huge A&M fan, will be motivated for this game. He just needs to know he can't be too hyped. That would go against his calm demeanor and could throw him off his game.

Trask and the offense should be able to get things rolling against an A&M defense that gave up 52 points and more than 400 yards passing against Alabama last Saturday. I just don't know if the faltering Florida defense is going to be able to stop Mond and the Aggies.

The defense will need one more stop than A&M's. I'm saying they get it.

Prediction: Florida 31, Texas A&M 30.