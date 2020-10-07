How to watch No. 3 Florida Gators vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies on TV, live stream

The No. 3 Florida Gators will look to extend their perfect start to the 2020 season Saturday against No. 20 Texas A&M and (some of) the 12th Man in College Station, Texas.

The game is scheduled to start at noon ET.

Florida is 2-0 after two high-scoring wins to start the season. They won 51-35 at Ole Miss, then won 38-24 at home vs. South Carolina. Quarterback Kyle Trask is on fire to start the season, throwing for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception. Tight end Kyle Pitts has 12 catches for 227 yards and six TDs.

Texas A&M is 1-1 to start the season after a 17-12 win vs. Vanderbilt and a 52-24 blowout loss at Alabama. QB Kellen Mond is 42 for 72 with 507 yards and four TDs, while Ainias Smith has produced 230 total yards and three scores.

The Gators are 2-2 all-time vs. the Aggies, losing their last meeting 19-17 in 2017.

How to watch No. 3 Gators vs. No. 20 Aggies

Game start: Noon Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Online: Watch ESPN and ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: ESPN Radio, Gators Sports Network

Online radio: ESPN app, FloridaGators.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said all venues in the state must be limited to 50% capacity this year. Texas A&M said it would would limit Kyle Field's capacity to 25%, or about 25,000.

