On this date in Gator history

Special to Gatorsports.com

Oct. 7, 2017 — No. 21 Florida sets an NCAA record by scoring in its 366th consecutive game. The Gators get on the scoreboard with Eddy Pineiro’s 25-yard field goal in the second quarter of a 17-16 loss to LSU. That breaks the previous mark set by Michigan (1984-2014).

UF has now scored in 400 consecutive games.

At College Station, Texas, this Saturday, the Gators are seeking a seventh consecutive victory, and a fifth straight win in SEC play — which would be its longest winning streak against SEC opponents since opening 2012 with six wins over league teams.

UF’s 89 points this year ties its highest total in a two-game stretch against SEC teams since the start of the 2009 season. The 2010 Gators scored 89 points in an overtime win over Georgia (34-31) and a blowout at Vanderbilt (55-14).