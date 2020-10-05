Gators notebook: Mullen alters stance on revealing injuries

Florida coach Dan Mullen sort of walked back the comments he made last week that he’s no longer going to discuss injuries this season. He said Monday there are certain injuries that he will address.

“With the uniqueness of the situation, with COVID, for the safety, security and the privacy of players, if someone does have an injury that will have them out for a significant amount of time I will certainly let you guys know on the injury front,” Mullen said. “As we did with (center) Ethan White, who is coming along (with a knee injury) and we hopefully expect him back, hopefully in two weeks.

“With everybody else we will keep it with who is available and who is not available — to who is not available on game day. At this point coming out of that game, we didn’t have any injuries. Ethan and (wide receiver) Ethan Pouncey out a couple of more weeks. We expect everybody else to be available on Saturday."

Mullen said the Gators did not have any significant injuries in the win over South Carolina last Saturday.

Taking care of the rock

Quarterback Kyle Trask had four more touchdown passes against South Carolina, which is a good thing. He also had two turnovers — a fumble and an interception — and that’s not a good thing.

Those turnovers have caught his attention.

“Definitely, I can't put the ball on the ground. It's unacceptable. Just eliminating those, you know, those little things, those little small plays, turnovers, things like that. Just to play as consistent as I possibly can, it's just my goal every week."

Both of his turnovers were turned into touchdowns by the Gamecocks.

Carter recognized by SEC

Junior defensive tackle Zachary Carter was named the SEC defensive lineman of the week for his performance in the Gators’ 38-24 victory over South Carolina.

A dominant force in the middle, Carter had eight tackles (tying for the team lead), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries against the Gamecocks.

Carter was a four-star defensive end coming out of high school who now has settled in at defensive tackle, although he can still play end if needed.

“He’s a guy that has bought into our program more or as much as any of the d-linemen that we’ve had since we’ve been here in what we expect from him, with the effort from him we expect to play, and how we expect him to do it,” Mullen said. “He’s done an amazing job of buying into all of that. Part of that is you look at self-evaluation

“You’ve seen him look at what his strengths are and then play to his strengths and buy into his strengths, and you see the success he’s having now. He’s not going to be a big 340-pound inside guy, but he’s really quick. He’s big enough to be quick inside, and he’s not this twitch edge guy, but he’s a big edge guy that has athletic ability. So, that helps him create those different matchups where we can move him around on the field.”

Whittemore a champ

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Trent Whittemore, a Buchholz graduate, graded out a champion in Saturday’s game. He had a leaping 26-yard reception in the first half and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass in the second.

“He had a great game," Mullen said. "It helped, a touchdown, so you get a plus for a touchdown, a plus for a spectacular catch over the middle, as well as being consistent on your other plays.”