UF's Carter named SEC Defensive Lineman of Week

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida’s Zachary Carter was named the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Lineman of the Week after compiling eight tackles with 1.5 sacks in Saturday’s 38-24 win over South Carolina, the conference announced Monday.

Carter recorded more than a full sack for the first time in his career Saturday and is now tied for ninth in the SEC in sacks through two weeks of competition.The redshirt-junior is also tied for 12th in the SEC in tackles-for-loss.

Carter led the team in sacks and tackles-for-loss on Saturday while tying Shawn Davis and Kaiir Elam for the team lead in tackles in the game.

This is the third SEC weekly award for the Gators in the first two weeks of the season. Brett Heggie (SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week) and Ventrell Miller (SEC Defensive Player of the Week) were recognized last week by the conference.

No. 3 Florida (2-0) travels to No. 20 Texas A&M (1-1) on Saturday with kickoff set for noon on ESPN.