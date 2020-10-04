Gators at Texas A&M set for another noon kickoff
Special to Gatorsports.com
Florida's game at Texas A&M is set for a noon kickoff and televised on ESPN, the SEC announced Sunday.
The Tennessee at Georgia game received the 3:30 p.m. slot on CBS.
The rest of the SEC lineup:
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC Network
Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN
The Gators enter with a 2-0 record, while the Aggies are 1-1 after losing to Alabama, 52-24.