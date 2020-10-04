Gators remain No. 3 in coaches poll, drop to No. 4 in AP

Gator Sports

Florida remained at No. 3 in the latest USA Today Top 25 college football poll, sharing the spot with Georgia.

In The Associated Press rankings, the Gators (2-0) dropped a spot to No. 4. The first College Football Playoff selection committee ranking has been pushed back one week to Nov. 24.

Florida QB Kyle Trask threw for 268 yards and four TDs, leading the Gators to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Gators will play at No. 20 Texas A&M (1-1) starting at 12 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday. The Aggies fell 52-24 to Alabama on Saturday, allowing Tide quarterback Mac Jones a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns.

USA Today Top 25 Poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

T3. Georgia

T3. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. Penn St.

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma St.

11. Cincinnati

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. Wisconsin

15. Brigham Young

16. LSU

17. Oregon

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Texas A&M

21. SMU

22. Texas

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Iowa St.

25. UCF

Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State (1-1); No. 16 Oklahoma (1-2); No. 24 Memphis (1-1); No. 25 Pittsburgh (3-1).

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (1-1) 120; Minnesota (0-0) 120; Southern California (0-0) 112; Kansas State (2-1) 86; TCU (1-1) 58; Oklahoma (1-2) 53; Army (3-1) 51; Marshall (2-0) 46; Iowa (0-0) 39; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 38; Utah (0-0) 36; Memphis (1-1) 35; Arkansas (1-1) 35; Pittsburgh (3-1) 32; West Virginia (2-1) 30; Boise State (0-0) 30; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 25; Mississippi (1-1) 24; North Carolina State (2-1) 17; Arizona State (0-0) 16; Tulsa (1-1) 15; Air Force (1-0) 13; Kentucky (0-2) 11; Washington (0-0) 8; Virginia (1-1) 8; Nebraska (0-0) 5; California (0-0) 5; Boston College (2-1) 5; Stanford (0-0) 4; Baylor (1-1) 2; Liberty (3-0) 1.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Florida 2-0

Georgia 2-0

Tennessee 2-0

Kentucky 0-2

Missouri 0-2

South Carolina 0-2

Vanderbilt 0-2

SEC - West

Alabama 2-0

Arkansas 1-1

Auburn 1-1

LSU 1-1

Ole Miss 1-1

Mississippi State 1-1

Texas A&M 1-1

Saturday Results

Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Arkansas 21, Mississippi St. 14

Florida 38, South Carolina 24

Georgia 27, Auburn 6

LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7

Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41, OT

Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Florida at Texas A&M, Noon

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., TBA

Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA

Auburn at South Carolina, TBA

LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.