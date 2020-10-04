Gators remain No. 3 in coaches poll, drop to No. 4 in AP
Florida remained at No. 3 in the latest USA Today Top 25 college football poll, sharing the spot with Georgia.
In The Associated Press rankings, the Gators (2-0) dropped a spot to No. 4. The first College Football Playoff selection committee ranking has been pushed back one week to Nov. 24.
Florida QB Kyle Trask threw for 268 yards and four TDs, leading the Gators to a 38-24 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
The Gators will play at No. 20 Texas A&M (1-1) starting at 12 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday. The Aggies fell 52-24 to Alabama on Saturday, allowing Tide quarterback Mac Jones a career-high 435 yards and four touchdowns.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
T3. Georgia
T3. Florida
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Miami
8. Penn St.
9. North Carolina
10. Oklahoma St.
11. Cincinnati
12. Tennessee
13. Auburn
14. Wisconsin
15. Brigham Young
16. LSU
17. Oregon
18. Virginia Tech
19. Michigan
20. Texas A&M
21. SMU
22. Texas
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Iowa St.
25. UCF
Dropped out: No. 14 Mississippi State (1-1); No. 16 Oklahoma (1-2); No. 24 Memphis (1-1); No. 25 Pittsburgh (3-1).
Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (1-1) 120; Minnesota (0-0) 120; Southern California (0-0) 112; Kansas State (2-1) 86; TCU (1-1) 58; Oklahoma (1-2) 53; Army (3-1) 51; Marshall (2-0) 46; Iowa (0-0) 39; Coastal Carolina (3-0) 38; Utah (0-0) 36; Memphis (1-1) 35; Arkansas (1-1) 35; Pittsburgh (3-1) 32; West Virginia (2-1) 30; Boise State (0-0) 30; Alabama-Birmingham (3-1) 25; Mississippi (1-1) 24; North Carolina State (2-1) 17; Arizona State (0-0) 16; Tulsa (1-1) 15; Air Force (1-0) 13; Kentucky (0-2) 11; Washington (0-0) 8; Virginia (1-1) 8; Nebraska (0-0) 5; California (0-0) 5; Boston College (2-1) 5; Stanford (0-0) 4; Baylor (1-1) 2; Liberty (3-0) 1.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
Florida 2-0
Georgia 2-0
Tennessee 2-0
Kentucky 0-2
Missouri 0-2
South Carolina 0-2
Vanderbilt 0-2
SEC - West
Alabama 2-0
Arkansas 1-1
Auburn 1-1
LSU 1-1
Ole Miss 1-1
Mississippi State 1-1
Texas A&M 1-1
Saturday Results
Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24
Arkansas 21, Mississippi St. 14
Florida 38, South Carolina 24
Georgia 27, Auburn 6
LSU 41, Vanderbilt 7
Mississippi 42, Kentucky 41, OT
Tennessee 35, Missouri 12
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon
Florida at Texas A&M, Noon
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Kentucky at Tennessee, TBA
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., TBA
Mississippi at Arkansas, TBA
Auburn at South Carolina, TBA
LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m.