Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks live updates

Live results from No.3 Florida's college football game today against South Carolina at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field:

On ESPN's GameDay, UF coach Dan Mullen said quarterback Kyle Trask did a good job of moving on from his production (416 yards and six touchdowns) last week at Ole Miss and focusing on South Carolina this week. He also said the defense emphasized getting out of "practice mode" and going hard every play today.

Note: Gators unavailable today: Kyree Campbell, Lamar Goods, Quincy Lenton, CJ McWilliams, Ethan Pouncey, Jordan Pouncey, Jahari Rogers, Brad Stewart and Ethan White.

FIRST QUARTER

South Carolina took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on 12 plays and capped by Kevin Harris' two-yard scoring run.

"We thought Florida's defense would be different today. SC rolled right down the field to a touchdown. Only faced one third down in the drive," Sun sports columnist Pat Dooley tweeted.

The Gators answered with a Dameon Pierce 2-yard TD run at the 3:45 mark. The scored capped an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Evan McPherson botted the point after.

Gators first drive looks even easier. 7-7. 3:35 to play in the first quarter. Pierce running like a man possessed. 27 tough yards in the drive on five carries and the touchdown.

South Carolina 7

Florida 7

