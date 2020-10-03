5 takeaways as Gators hang on to down South Carolina 38-24

If Florida fans thought they’d feel uncomfortable wearing a face mask all day long in the warm and sunny Swamp, well, that was really nothing. At least compared to how uncomfortable their own team made them feel in what could best be described as a nervous fourth quarter.

In command, leading 38-14 late in the third quarter, the Gators had to hang on for a 38-24 win in a game that was closer than what the final score might indicate.

The Gators did not seal the deal until USC quarterback Collin Hill’s fourth-down pass from the 4-yard line fell incomplete in the end zone with 48 seconds left in the game.

Kyle-to-Kyle stays red-shot

For a while Trask and Pitts did not put up the overwhelming numbers that they did a week ago in Oxford, but they still proved to be a potent connection again against the Gamecocks. In the first half, the two hooked up for two touchdown passes, giving that combo six in two games. Pitts also set up UF’s first touchdown of the game with a 20-yard reception along the sideline.

To USC’s credit, they disconnected Kyle-to-Kyle in what turned into a nervous second half for the Gators — and the UF offense produced almost nothing in the fourth quarter, allowing the Gamecocks to make things interesting.

Trask a willing runner? Sort of

With No. 2 quarterback Emory Jones out for unspecified reasons, it appeared the Gators would not have a running threat at quarterback Saturday. That seemed a certainty when Trask, on his first designed quarterback run of the game, lost a fumble near midfield that led to a South Carolina touchdown in the second quarter.

But Trask would give it another try late in the first half with a much different result. On an option play, two USC defenders concentrated on the possible pitch man and Trask cut it up field and dashed 19 yards for a first down on the USC 16. Two plays later, he threw his second TD pass to Pitts to give the Gators a 24-14 lead.

Defense ends up being shaky again

After giving up a long (75 yards), time-consuming touchdown drive (almost a full seven minutes) on the game’s opening possession, it looked like the UF defense might be in for a long day of shredding again for the second week in a row.

But the Gators sort of righted themselves a little bit and were much more sound for the rest of the first half and for most of the third quarter.

Toney not a gimmick guy anymore

Even though Kadarius Toney has been a slot receiver throughout his career, he’s never really been viewed as a wide receiver because he was mainly used as a runner on jet sweeps or catching the ball behind the line on screen passes.

He’s a different player now -- a true wide receiver, something he set out to do this season.

For the second week in a row, Toney was a key part of the downfield passing game. He had one of the biggest plays of the game Saturday, caching a pass over the middle and racing for a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Gators a 38-14 lead.

Some young WRs starting to emerge

With opposing defenses focusing on trying to contain Pitts, opportunities have been there for some other receivers to make plays. Two young guys — redshirt freshman Trent Whittemore and true freshman Xzavier Henderson — did just that Saturday.

Whittemore caught a 21-yard pass that set up a first-quarter touchdown, then he caught a four-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Henderson, one of the fastest players on the team, had a 23-yard reception that set up a touchdown and drew a pass interference deep down the field that set up another.

Up next

Who: No. 3 Florida at No. 13 Texas A&M

When: TBA, Oct. 10

TV: TBA

Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Online: Click to Gatorsports.com for statistics, photo galleries, features, video and more from Saturday's game