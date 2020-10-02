Andreu's Analysis: Gators will know more Saturday

Is the Florida offense going to be as good as it was last Saturday for the rest of the season?

Is the defense going to be as bad as it was last week?

Or are they both somewhere in between?

We'll find out more Saturday. South Carolina is going to be a much different test for this Florida team — both offensively and defensively. The Gamecocks' defense is not as susceptible as the Ole Miss defense. And the USC offense is not nearly as potent as the Rebels'.

First, Kyle Trask and the offense. I don't see the Gators flying up and down the field as easily as they did last week. The Gamecocks are fast and physical, and then there's the Will Muschamp factor. He'll have a sound plan and the USC defense will offer plenty of resistance. For one thing, they'll have a plan to defend Kyle Pitts and keep him from going wild like he did with his monster performance in Oxford. And they'll bring some pressure on Trask, something he never really had to contend with a week ago. So, I'm saying the Gators are going to be pretty potent again Saturday, but not quite as potent as they were in the opener.

Now, for the defense and that badly shaken DBU. The Gamecocks don't have the scheme or the personnel to inflict the kind of damage that Lane Kiffin's offense did. USC will move the ball and hit some plays, but the Gamecocks will not get all those big chunk plays in the passing game that had the UF secondary looking lost and confused last week.

So, here's my call: the defense is going to be better this week; the offense will be good, but not as good as a week ago.

Prediction: Florida 35, South Carolina 24.