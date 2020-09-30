How to watch No. 3 Florida Gators home opener vs. South Carolina on TV, live stream

The No. 3 Florida Gators open up The Swamp for the 2020 season Saturday against SEC East foe South Carolina.

The game is set to kick off at noon ET.

The Gators lit up the scoreboard last week in a 51-35 win at Ole Miss. UF put up 642 yards — a school record against an SEC opponent — including 416 yards from quarterback Kyle Trask. The senior threw for six touchdowns, four of which went to tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Gamecocks dropped their opener 31-27 to Tennessee. Star wideout Shi Smith caught 10 passes for 140 yards in the loss. South Carolina is coached by Will Muschamp, who went 28-21 in four seasons at Gainesville.

Florida is 28-9-3 all-time against South Carolina, winning the previous two meetings.

How to watch No. 3 Gators vs. Gamecocks football

Game time: noon Saturday, Oct. 3

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analysis), Marty Smith (sideline)

Online: Watch ESPN and ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: ESPN Radio, Gators Sports Network

Broadcasters: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Barrett Jones (analysis)

Online radio: ESPN app, FloridaGators.com, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be open to 17,000 fans, about 20% capacity. No tailgating is allowed at the stadium.

