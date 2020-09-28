Tickets available for Saturday's game against Gamecocks

Special to Gatorsports.com

Tickets are still available for Florida's first home football game of the season.

The No. 3 Gators (1-0) play host to former UF coach Will Muschamp and South Carolina (0-1) starting at noon Saturday at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

"I want to challenge all the Gators, with tickets available, we need everybody," UF coach Dan Mullen said after Saturday's 51-35 win over Ole Miss in Oxford. "We can't pack The Swamp, but we need everybody that we can get in The Swamp.

"Create an atmosphere, create excitement."

Stadium capacity for Gator games has been set at 20% for the 2020 season because of COVID-19. The seating capacity for The Swamp is 88,548, so that means a crowd of right at 17,000 for all home games this season.

The reduced crowd isn’t the only big change.

There will be no tailgating allowed on campus, no Gator Walk for the players, no cheerleaders on the sidelines, no Gator Fan Fest and the Gator Walk Village will not be set up. Also, all ticketing will be mobile.

Game ticket information can be found here.

The University Athletic Association has announced and detailed several gameday safety protocols and strategies – all of which are accessible via this link – with the first and foremost being mandatory face coverings for everyone in attendance.

"Come feel normal for the first time in six months," Mullen said. "And come see the Gators play in The Swamp."