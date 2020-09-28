Kickoff time vs. Texas A&M will be announced after this Saturday's games

Special to Gatorsports.com

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, Oct. 10, the third weekend of the SEC regular season.

CBS has exercised a six-day selection option and will televise either the Florida at Texas A&M game or the Tennessee at Georgia game. CBS will announce its selection after this Saturday's games.

The Saturday SEC Network triple-header will feature South Carolina at Vanderbilt in the first game of the day, Arkansas at Auburn in the afternoon window and Mississippi State at Kentucky in primetime.

Saturday, Oct. 10:

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Florida at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. on CBS or 12 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on CBS or 12 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network

Missouri at LSU, 9 p.m. on ESPN